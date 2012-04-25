FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Axis Bank Ltd.
April 25, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Axis Bank Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Axis Bank Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 05463C

Mult. CUSIP6: 05463E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

02-Aug-2006 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog : sr unsecd BBB- 30-Jan-2007

US$350 mil 5.25% med-term nts ser 1 due

09/30/2015 BBB- 22-Oct-2009

US$500 mil 4.75% med-term nts due 05/02/2016 BBB- 20-Oct-2010

US$500 mil 5.125% med-term nts due 09/05/2017 BBB- 27-Feb-2012

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog : sub BB+ 30-Jan-2007

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog : jr sub BB 30-Jan-2007

US NOTE ISSUANCE FACILITY CP prog auth amt

US$200 mil A-1 05-Oct-2010

(Gtd: Bank of America N.A.)

US$240 mil MTN/CP Prog Prog 07/06/2011: sr

unsecd A-1 04-Aug-2011

LOC: Citibank N.A.

