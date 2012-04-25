TEXT-S&P revises VimpleCom outlook to stable; 'BB' afrmd

Rationale

The rating actions reflect our view that VimpelCom’s resilient free cash flow generation and commitment to deleveraging should provide significant leeway, allowing it to absorb the possible negative impact from the resolution of a dispute involving its Algerian subsidiary and from volatile currency exchange rates.

In our base-case assessment, we assume that VimpelCom’s free cash flow generation will improve in 2012 on the back of growth in scale and lower capital expenditures. We also assume that VimpelCom will remain committed to its dividend policy of $0.80 per share and that its discretionary cash flow will remain positive in 2012 and beyond. Based on that, we estimate that VimpelCom’s consolidated debt-to-EBITDA ratio will decrease to 2.6x at the end of 2012 from 2.8x pro forma at the end of 2011.

We believe that this headroom from our threshold of 3x for the rating will be sufficient to neutralize the possible fallout from the resolution of a conflict involving VimpelCom’s majority-owned subsidiary in Algeria, which remains in a dispute with the local government. We also assume that the company will carefully manage the risks related to the possible devaluation of the Russian ruble, which we see as another factor that might result in rating pressure.

The rating on VimpelCom reflects its aggressive growth orientation and reduced flexibility resulting from an increase in debt to finance the acquisition of Wind Telecom in 2011. Exposure to countries with above-average country risks and the possibility of nationalization or the forced sale of the company’s Algerian subsidiary also constrain the rating.

These risks are partly offset by VimpelCom’s ownership of a portfolio of well-established operations in Russia and Italy, which show good profitability and cash flow generation. In addition, VimpelCom has expanding operations in other parts of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, and Asia, often with leading market positions.

Liquidity

We view VimpelCom’s liquidity as “adequate” as defined in our criteria. This is based on the company’s manageable debt maturity profile, strong cash generation, and availability under its committed credit facilities. We calculate that the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses exceeded 1.2x on March 30, 2012. We believe this ratio will improve further after the refinancing of a bridge loan at Wind Telecom.

VimpelCom’s largest debt maturities over the next three years are at its largest cash flow generating subsidiary Vimpel-Communications JSC. Importantly, the weaker cash generating subsidiaries, namely Wind Telecom’s subsidiaries Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (BB-/Stable/--) and Orascom Telecom Holdings (not rated), do not have any meaningful repayments during the next five years. This could allow VimpelCom to maintain adequate liquidity over the longer term.

Recovery analysis

To determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. We assume a default in 2015, at which time, we envisage EBITDA to be $1.75 billion and the stressed enterprise valuation of the company at $8.7 billion. After deducting enforcement costs and prior-ranking claims totaling $1 billion, we assume $13.3 billion of senior unsecured debt outstanding at default. This would leave sufficient value for meaningful recovery in the 50%-70% range, consistent with a recovery rating of ‘3’ and an issue rating of ‘BB’.

The recovery rating on the notes issued by VimpelCom Holdings B.V. is ‘4’, reflecting our expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a payment default. The lower recovery rating on these notes reflects our view that structural complexities and a relatively unfavorable jurisdiction (Russia) for creditors could lead to lower recovery prospects for the holders of VimpelCom Holdings’ notes.

For more information please see “Vimpel-Communications JSC Recovery Rating Profile,” published on Dec. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and “Global Telecoms Group VimpelCom Unsecured Debt Assigned ‘BB’ Issue Rating, ‘3’ Recovery Rating,” published on April 4, 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that VimpelCom will retain its strong operating performance across its various markets and use its free operating cash flow to reduce debt.

At the current rating level, we anticipate consolidated debt to EBITDA to be in the range of 2.5x-3.0x. We believe VimpelCom has the potential to strengthen its financial profile because it can generate meaningful positive free cash flows. However, this can be partly offset by volatile credit ratios, depending on the resolution of the situation in Algeria and fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

We could lower the ratings if VimpelCom’s consolidated adjusted debt leverage exceeded 3x for a prolonged period. A downgrade could also be triggered by more aggressive investment decisions, including further expansion into countries with higher-than-average country risk, or increased dividend payments. At this point, we do not anticipate negative rating implications from the disputes concerning VimpelCom’s Algerian subsidiary, mainly because we believe that these disputes are unlikely to result in significantly higher financial leverage. However, if the company were to lose control over its Algerian subsidiary without adequate compensation, it could be hamper VimpelCom’s credit profile.

Ratings upside could build if VimpelCom were to reduce its debt to EBITDA to consistently lower than 2.5x and show its commitment to its own long-term financial policy targets. An upgrade would also depend on the positive resolution of the dispute involving the Algerian subsidiary.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Global Telecoms Group VimpelCom Unsecured Debt Assigned ‘BB’ Issue Rating, ‘3’ Recovery Rating, April 4, 2012

-- Vimpel-Communications JSC Recovery Rating Profile, Dec. 22, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

VimpelCom Ltd.

Vimpel-Communications (JSC)

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

VIP Finance Ireland Ltd.

Vimpel-Communications (JSC)

VimpelCom-Invest (LLC)

Vimpelcom Amsterdam B.V.

Senior Unsecured (1) BB BB

Recovery Rating 3 3

VimpelCom Holdings B.V.

Senior Unsecured (2) BB BB

Recovery Rating 4 4