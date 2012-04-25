TEXT-S&P ratings - Vimpel-Communications (JSC)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25

Ratings -- Vimpel-Communications (JSC) ---------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 918242

Mult. CUSIP6: 92718R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2011 BB/-- BB/--

10-Oct-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$600 mil 8.25% loan participation (Borrower:

Vimpel-Communications (JSC)) nts due

05/23/2016 BB 20-Apr-2011

US$801 mil 8.375% loan participation

(Borrower: Vimpel-Communications (JSC)) nts

due 04/30/2013 BB 20-Apr-2011

US$1 bil 9.125% loan participation (Borrower:

Vimpel-Communications (JSC)) nts due

04/30/2018 BB 20-Apr-2011

US$1 bil 7.748% loan participation (Borrower:

Vimpel-Communications (JSC)) nts due

02/02/2021 BB 20-Apr-2011

RUB35 bil 8.85% bnds due 03/14/2022 BB 04-Apr-2012

RUB15 bil bank ln due 11/30/2014 BB 04-Apr-2012