FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P releases issue Of Japanese Series on Global SF markets
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 21, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P releases issue Of Japanese Series on Global SF markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has released the third issue of its series of Japanese-language reports titled “Structured Finance Market Insights.” In this issue, we introduce some new issuances with unique features that we rated, as well as new trends and topics of interest in global structured finance markets. This series is only available in Japanese.

In the third issue, we introduce the following new, landmark transactions issued in global markets that have unique features: (1) a U.S. megawatt solar power project finance deal; (2) a U.S. securitization related to the purchase and leasing of aircraft engines; (3) a U.S. project/infrastructure finance deal for air cargo facilities; (4) a Belgian covered bond program; (5) a Panamanian covered bond program; (6) a U.S. asset-backed security (ABS), backed by floor plan accounts between a lender and car dealers that were established to finance the dealers’ automobile inventories; and (7) a U.S. securitization backed by loans that finance insurance premiums. In addition, the report provides a commentary on financing for renewable energy projects in Japan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.