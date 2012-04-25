TEXT-S&P Ratings - HDFC Bank Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- HDFC Bank Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Jan-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 09/10/2009: sr

unsecd BBB- 23-Nov-2009

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 09/10/2009: sub BB+ 23-Nov-2009

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 09/10/2009: jr sub BB 23-Nov-2009