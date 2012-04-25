TEXT-S&P ratings - Syndicate Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

Ratings -- Syndicate Bank ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Mar-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2010: sr

unsecd BBB- 14-Apr-2011

US$500 mil 4.75% med-term nts due 11/06/2016 BBB- 14-Apr-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2010: sub BB+ 14-Apr-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2010: jr sub B+ 01-Dec-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2010: pfd

stk B+ 01-Dec-2011