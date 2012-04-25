TEXT-S&P Ratings - Indian Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)



Ratings -- Indian Bank -------------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Oct-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2011: sr

unsecd BBB- 13-Jul-2011

US$0 mil Sr Unsecd med-term nts BBB- 13-Jul-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2011: sub BB+ 13-Jul-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2011: jr sub BB 13-Jul-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2011: pfd

stk BB 13-Jul-2011