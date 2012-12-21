TEXT-S&P summary: Leningrad Oblast

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- Leningrad Oblast ------------------------------ 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Dec-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

24-Nov-2008 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The ratings on northwestern Russia’s Leningrad Oblast reflect our view of its low budgetary flexibility and predictability within Russia’s developing and unbalanced institutional framework. They also reflect a need to address federal initiatives to increase operating spending and finance infrastructure development. Relatively low wealth levels in an international context and some economic concentration further constrain the ratings. Good economic growth prospects that should support sound budgetary performance, a very low debt burden, and a consistently positive liquidity position support the ratings.

The oblast’s wealth levels are modest compared with those of its international peers. We estimate gross regional product (GRP) per capita at $11,700 for 2012. We note that the oblast is still subject to some economic concentration, which leads to tax revenue volatility. We expect the oblast’s 10 biggest taxpayers to provide about 35% of tax revenues over the next three years. Nevertheless, in our view, the oblast’s favorable location on transit routes to the EU, proximity to St. Petersburg, and continued inflows of investment into its transport and energy infrastructure and manufacturing sector will continue to support its GRP growth rate at about 5% annually in 2013-2015. Over the longer term, these factors will likely result in a more diverse tax base and contribute to improving wealth levels.

Like many Russian local and regional governments (LRGs), Leningrad Oblast suffers from low budgetary flexibility. The oblast has very limited control over its revenues, about 95% of which come from state-regulated taxes and transfers from the federal government. It also has little leeway in managing its expenditures, given the need to increase public sector salaries and maintain infrastructure development. The unpredictable nature of the system also limits the reliability of the oblast’s medium-term planning.

We expect economic growth to support budget revenue growth over the next three years. In 2012, the oblast’s budget is likely to benefit from additional payments from its largest taxpayers that have joined consolidated groups in line with the new tax legislation. However, budgetary performance will likely gradually weaken in 2013-2015 compared with 2010-2012 because the oblast will have to continue to raise public sector salaries and subsidies to municipalities and maintain its capital program. In our view, it remains to be seen whether the oblast’s new management team, appointed in 2012, can constrain spending growth in 2014-2015, especially if faced with weaker tax revenues than we currently forecast. Our base-case scenario assumes an operating margin of 6% of operating revenues in 2012 and a slightly weaker 3%-5% in 2013-2015. The positive balance after capital accounts that the oblast achieved in 2010-2011 will likely turn into a marginal deficit in 2012 that will widen to a still modest 4%-5% of total revenues in 2013-2015.

Consequently, we think Leningrad Oblast will start to gradually accumulate direct debt in the next three years, while tax supported debt will remain low but exceed 20% of consolidated operating revenues by the end of 2015.

Liquidity

We consider Leningrad Oblast’s liquidity to be “positive,” as our criteria define the term. Our base-case scenario assumes that the oblast’s average cash reserves will exceed its debt service falling due in the next 12 months throughout 2013, and that debt service will stay at a low 1%-3% of operating revenues in 2013-2014.

In our base-case scenario we expect the oblast to rely on medium-term borrowings and that its debt service will remain low over the next three years, despite a likely gradual increase to about 4% of operating revenues in 2015. The oblast has no direct debt repayments due in 2013, and its Russian ruble (RUB) 1.3 billion bonds outstanding mature in 2014. We expect the oblast to rely on bank lending in 2012-2013 and to start issuing medium-term bonds in 2014.

In 2011, the oblast institutionalized a reserve fund. However, the fund is not specifically aimed at debt service, and in our view it will not be sufficient to compensate for tax revenue volatility over the next three years. The size of the fund is set annually in the budget, and the oblast plans to maintain it at about 1%-2% of operating revenues in 2013-2015.

Although Leningrad Oblast currently has fairly good access to bank lending, we view its access to external liquidity as limited, as is the case for most Russian LRGs, given the weaknesses of the domestic capital market, to which we assign a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of ‘7’, with ‘1’ being the lowest risk and ‘10’ being the highest. (For more details see “Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia,” published March 19, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Recovery analysis

The rating on Leningrad Oblast’s unsecured debt is ‘BB+'. The ‘3’ recovery rating on this debt indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in an event of payment default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Leningrad Oblast’s management can maintain a sound budgetary performance and low debt burden in line with our base-case scenario in 2013-2015 despite federal pressure to increase spending. The outlook assumes that the oblast will rely on medium-term borrowings and that its liquidity position will remain positive.

We could take a negative rating action within the next 12 months if the oblast’s operating performance weakens significantly such that its operating margins decline to 0.5%-1% of operating revenues in 2013-2015 in line with our downside-case scenario and if the resulting depletion of cash reserves or rapid short-term debt accumulation leads to a weaker liquidity position.

We could take a positive rating action within the next 12 months if we positively revise our assessment of the supportiveness and predictability of Russia’s system of intergovernmental relations or observe continuity and institutionalization of the oblast’s prudent financial management practices.

