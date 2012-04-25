FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - VimpelCom Ltd.
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 11:45 AM

TEXT-S&P ratings - VimpelCom Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- VimpelCom Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Bermuda

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

