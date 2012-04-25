TEXT-S&P ratings - Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
Ratings -- Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited - 25-Apr-2012
Standard & Poor’s contact: Deepali Seth, Mumbai (91) 22-3342-4186
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
