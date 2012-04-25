TEXT-S&P keeps LCH.Clearnet Group 'A+/A-1' rtgs on watch neg

Rationale

The ongoing CreditWatch status reflects LCHC’s announcement on April 25, 2012 that it has signed a non-binding agreement with The Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NasdaqOMX; BBB/Stable/--) to acquire International Derivatives Clearing Group, LLC (IDCG). If a transaction goes through, we currently expect that this, of itself, would have no implications for our ‘A+/A-1’ counterparty credit ratings on the LCH group.

We originally placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on March 13, 2012, following LCHC’s announcement that it has recommended to its shareholders London Stock Exchange Group PLC’s (LSEG; A-/Watch Neg/A-2) offer to buy a majority stake of up to 60% in LCHC, subject to shareholder, regulatory, and antitrust approvals. We understand that this transaction remains a work in progress and, even if it proceeds, would not complete until late 2012.

IDCG is a nascent business set up by NasdaqOMX as a potential competitor to LCHC and CME Group Inc. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) in the rapidly expanding market for U.S. interest rate swap (IRS) clearing. LCHC has not cited what consideration would be payable, but indicated that it would be payable, in whole or part, in shares.

In our view, the deal could fulfil two strategic objectives for LCHC:

-- To further the push by LCHC’s SwapClear business to become the pre-eminent venue for clearing IRS in the U.S. SwapClear already has a licence in the U.S. and we observe that it has made good headway in signing up new clients; however, IDCG would give LCHC a U.S.-domiciled clearinghouse--as opposed to the U.S.-licensed overseas-domiciled clearinghouse that it has today. This difference may be important to some potential buy-side clients; and

-- To facilitate SwapClear’s potential involvement in the existing “one-pot” cross-margining arrangement between New York Portfolio Clearing LLC, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, and NYSE Euronext.

We do not expect the potential deal to result in a step-change in LCHC’s business profile. However, it appears to us to support LCHC’s stated objective of growing its over-the-counter clearing business in the important U.S. market--the deal would seemingly underpin the head start that SwapClear and CME have over other potential competitors in IRS clearing. In addition, it could have longer-term strategic benefits for LCHC, potentially enabling closer strategic ties with NasdaqOMX on both sides of the Atlantic. We note that NasdaqOMX and the LSEG, which plans to acquire a majority stake in LCHC later this year, are both exponents of the horizontal clearing model employed by LCHC through its clearinghouses.

The financial implications are less clear at this stage, but we currently assume that the deal would not lead to a structural rise in leverage and would not meaningfully improve the group’s tangible equity.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch when the proposed transaction with LSEG either closes or falls through, probably around the end of 2012. The deal is unlikely to close sooner because of the many regulatory and antitrust approvals that both entities must obtain, mostly in Europe. If the deal goes through, we might affirm the long-term rating on LCHC or lower it by no more than three notches. If the deal falls through, we would most likely affirm the ratings on LCHC.

During the CreditWatch we will concentrate primarily on investigating the extent to which the potential new ownership structure isolates LCHC from the rest of LSEG. Under our criteria, we may maintain the ratings on an “insulated subsidiary” up to three notches above those on its parent (see Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011).

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg/A-1

LCH.Clearnet Funding LP

Junior Subordinated* A-/Watch Neg

*Guaranteed by LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd.