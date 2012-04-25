FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rts NCC Power Projects's bank Loans at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable
April 25, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rts NCC Power Projects's bank Loans at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based NCC Power Projects Ltd.’s (NCCPPL) INR528,50m senior project loans a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

NCCPPL is implementing a 1,320 MW (two units of 660 MW each) coal-fired thermal power plant near the port city of Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, designed to run on 70% domestic coal and 30% imported coal. The estimated project cost of INR704, 69m is being funded through a 3:1 debt:equity mix. The SPV is a joint venture between NCC Infrastructure Holdings (55%), a 100% subsidiary of NCC Ltd., and Gayatri Energy Ventures Private Limited (45%), a 100% subsidiary of Gayatri Projects Limited.

The ratings are constrained by the lack of firm off-take arrangements for the long-term sales of power. While 25% of the output is to be sold on a merchant basis, no power purchase agreement (PPA) has been executed as yet for the balance 75%, envisaged to be sold through a long-term power sales agreement. However, Fitch notes that NCCPPL has been shortlisted as a qualified bidder (L4) under Case 1 bidding invited by the state-owned utility in Andhra Pradesh for the purchase of 500MW of power for a period of 25 years. The revenue risk is also mitigated by the corporate guarantee extended by the sponsors, applicable till the execution of a PPA, for 75% of the capacity. This contingent guarantee is above the break-even capacity of 61.5%, necessary to ensure a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of at least 1x.

