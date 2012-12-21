FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.
December 21, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. ----------------------- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Finance,

taxation, &

monetary policy

Mult. CUSIP6: 63953U

Mult. CUSIP6: 639832

Mult. CUSIP6: 63983T

Mult. CUSIP6: 63983U

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Oct-1996 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR50 bil med-term note Prog 11/22/1995: sr

unsecd AAA 21-Oct-1996

£200 mil 5.625% nts ser 74 due 11/17/2015 AAA 10-Mar-1999

¥5 bil 4.10% dual-curr nts ser 34 due

03/27/2013 AAA 08-Apr-1999

¥3 bil var rate foreign-exch linked nts ser 59

due 05/29/2018

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
