TEXT-S&P ratings - Copenhagen Airports A/S

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Copenhagen Airports A/S -------------------------------- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Mult. CUSIP6: K3752#

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Feb-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

04-Dec-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$100 mil 5.61% nts due 08/27/2013 BBB- 25-Feb-2010

US$100 mil 5.76% nts due 08/27/2015 BBB- 25-Feb-2010

US$100 mil 6.06% nts due 08/27/2018 BBB- 25-Feb-2010