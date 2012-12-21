TEXT-S&P Ratings - Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS ------------------------ 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Jul-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================