TEXT-Fitch affirms UniCredit Bank AG's mortgage pfandbriefe at 'AAA';outlook stable

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank AG’s (UCB, ‘A+'/‘F1+'/Stable) mortgage Pfandbriefe at ‘AAA’/Stable following a periodic review of the programme.

The rating is based on UCB’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 18.2%.

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds’ rating, the ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two or more notches to ‘A-’ or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by two or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven level of 16.1%.

In its analysis, the agency takes into account the lowest reported OC of the past year (since December 2011), reflecting the issuer’s Short-term IDR of ‘F1+'. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a ‘AA+’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and is sufficient to achieve high recoveries if the Pfandbriefe default, justifying a one-notch uplift to ‘AAA’ for the Pfandbriefe rating.

The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of the ‘cover pool-specific alternative management’ component. The ‘liquidity gap and systemic risk’ is assessed as moderate risk from a discontinuity point of view. The programme does not have registered derivatives in the cover pool which results in a very low risk assessment for ‘privileged derivatives’. ‘Systemic alternative management’ is assessed as very low and ‘asset segregation’ as low discontinuity risk in line with all German programmes issued under the Pfandbrief act.

The moderate high risk assessment for ‘cover pool-specific alternative management’ results from the ongoing weaknesses and the limited flexibility of UCB’s IT system in generating detailed line-by-line information on all cover assets. In particular, line-by-line information regarding original loan-to-value, current loan-to-value and prior ranking rights was only provided for a sample representing around 71% of the total cover pool, compared to only 33% within previous analysis. In addition, some other data fields are still not available at all. Where necessary, Fitch applied conservative assumptions for the data gaps based on other available information sources including peer group analysis. As of end-September 2012, Fitch analysed that about 41% of the portfolio’s loan exposure is commercial lending, 52% residential lending and the rest relates to liquid substitute assets.

The Fitch breakeven ‘AAA’ OC level for the covered bond rating decreased to 16.1% from 17.6%, which is mainly driven by the decrease in credit loss to 12.4% from 13.6% in a ‘AAA’ stress scenario. Due to the more detailed data delivery Fitch was able to remove some of its conservative assumptions for the data gaps and has calculated a default rate of 31.6% and a recovery rate of 60.8% in a ‘AAA’ scenario. In addition, following the publication of its revised covered bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bonds rating rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD basis plus recovery uplift.

Fitch has also assessed the asset and liability mismatches in the cash flow analysis incorporating the assumed defaults and recoveries. All assets and Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated. The cash flow profile shows a decreased open interest position compared to previous analysis. As of end-September 2012 around 21.2% of the assets are floating rate compared to 13% of the Pfandbriefe. There are no privileged derivatives registered in the cover pool to mitigate the interest rate risk. Based on interest reset dates the weighted average remaining life of the cover assets is 3.8 years, while the weighted average remaining life of the covered bonds is about 4.3 years. However, the agency applied in its cash flow analysis an alternative cash flow profile based on the assumption that loans are extended beyond the interest reset dates under current conditions until their assumed final legal maturity. For the extended asset cash flow profile Fitch has calculated a weighted average remaining life of 8.3 years.

Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses.

As of end-September 2012, UCB’s mortgage Pfandbriefe amounting to EUR21.9bn were secured by a EUR26.9bn cover pool, which led to a nominal OC of around 23%.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch’s analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.