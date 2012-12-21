TEXT-S&P lowers ratings in CLO Deal Neptuno CLO III

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of Neptuno CLO III by conducting a credit and cash flow analysis and assessing the support provided by the transaction participants.

-- Following our review, we have lowered our ratings on the class D and E notes and have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, and C notes.

-- Neptuno CLO III is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Neptuno CLO III B.V.’s class D and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, and C notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our review of the transaction’s performance. We performed a credit and cash flow analysis and assessed the support that each participant provides to the transaction by applying our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Nov. 29, 2012). In our analysis, we used data from the latest available trustee report dated Nov. 5, 2012.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rates for each rated class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR551,588,761), the current weighted-average spread (3.19%), and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We applied various cash flow stress scenarios, using four different default patterns, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios for each liability rating category.

From our analysis, we have observed that the aggregate collateral balance has decreased by EUR30.7 million since our last rating action, which, in our view, has reduced the credit enhancement for all classes of note. The decrease is related to trading losses, notional write-offs due to restructured loans, and an increase in defaulted assets. We have also noted an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on Neptuno CLO III’s collateral pool to 319 basis points (bps) from 266 bps.

From our analysis, 5.04% of the portfolio comprises non-euro-denominated loans, which are hedged under cross-currency swap agreements with various counterparties. In our opinion, the downgrade remedies for these cross-currency swaps do not fully comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. Consequently, we have considered in our cash flow analysis scenarios where the currency swap counterparties do not perform and where, as a result, the transaction is exposed to changes in currency rates.

In our analysis, we have also applied our nonsovereign ratings criteria (see “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions”, published on June 14, 2011). We have considered the transaction’s exposure to sovereign risk because some of the portfolio’s assets--equal to 10.81% of the transaction’s total collateral balance--are based in Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3), and Portugal (BB/Negative/B). When applying stresses at the ‘AA+’ and ‘AA’ rating levels, we have given credit to 10% of the transaction’s collateral balance corresponding to assets based in these sovereigns in our calculation of the aggregate collateral balance.

In our credit and cash flow analysis, we have taken into account the transaction’s exposure to currency exchange and sovereign risk, which indicates that the level of credit enhancement available to the class A-1 and A-2 notes is still commensurate with our ratings on these notes. We have therefore affirmed our ‘AA (sf)’ ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes.

At the same time, we have affirmed our ‘A+ (sf)’ rating on the class B notes and our ‘BBB+ (sf)’ rating on the class C notes because our credit and cash flow analysis indicates that the level of credit enhancement available to these notes is commensurate with our current rating on these notes.

We have lowered our ratings on the class D and E notes because our rating is constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009). The results of our stress test showed that the level of credit enhancement available to the class D and E notes would be limited if the largest obligor were to default, when we assumed a recovery rate of 5%.

Neptuno CLO III is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily European speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in December 2007 and is managed by EuroDekania Management Limited.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Neptuno CLO III B.V.

EUR650 Million Senior Secured Floating-Rate And Deferrable Notes

Ratings Lowered

D B+ (sf) BB+ (sf)

E CCC+ (sf) B (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A-1 AA (sf)

A-2 AA (sf)

B A+ (sf)

C BBB+ (sf)