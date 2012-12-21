TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in German RMBS deal E-MAC DE 2007-1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of E-MAC DE 2007-I.

-- Following our review, we have lowered our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes.

-- E-MAC DE 2007-I is a true sale German RMBS transaction, which closed in November 2007.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on E-MAC DE 2007-I B.V.’s class B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class D and E notes and have affirmed our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes. Our ratings on the class B and C notes remain on CreditWatch negative (see list below).

On July 23, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on E-MAC DE 2007-I’s class B, C, D, and E notes as a result of ongoing poor performance of the underlying collateral (see “Ratings On E-MAC DE 2007-I’s German RMBS Class B To D Notes Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Credit Analysis”). Today’s rating actions resolve these CreditWatch placements.

To date, E-MAC DE transactions show the highest arrears levels of all of the German residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions that we rate. Total arrears (loans in arrears for more than 30 days) in E-MAC DE 2007-I have been increasing since closing, amounting to about 14.5% of the current outstanding balance, compared with 10.6% in April 2010 when we applied new stresses to the transaction (see “Ratings Lowered In Four EMAC DE RMBS Transactions After New Stresses Applied,” published on April 15, 2010).

While the servicer, Paratus AMC GmbH, does not report defaulted loans and loans in foreclosure, in our analysis we have taken into consideration the development of 90+ and 150+ days delinquencies, which amounts to 12.6% and 11.2% of the current outstanding balance as per the November payment date, the highest reported since closing.

Losses have been applied constantly over the past three years. To date, the highest net losses applied to the transaction have been observed in Q2 2012, amounting to approximately EUR2.2 million.

The cash reserve is below its target level of EUR13.94 million since the start of 2010. As per the latest investor report (dated Nov. 27, 2012), large losses diminished the size of the cash reserve to 33% of its target balance (compared with 48% in July 2012).

On two interest payment dates in the past year, we observed the amount diminishing the cash reserve was higher than applied net losses, that is, excess spread was not available and thus monies available from the cash reserve were used to pay interest.

The servicer has reported a historical recovery rate of approximately 49% for foreclosed loans since the fourth quarter of 2009, which we consider to be low. The servicer attributes this to three factors: the relatively high loan-to-value ratios for the securitized loans, property auctions outside major cities don’t attract a lot of potential buyers, and costs and accrued interest increase severities.

Taking into account realized losses and delinquencies to date, and considering historical recovery rates in this particular portfolio, we have assessed the likelihood of future losses for both the performing and nonperforming parts of the collateral pool.

In particular, the low historical recovery rate observed and considered in our analysis severely affects our loss severity assumptions. The high and increasing arrears figures suggest to us that there is potential for further losses.

Standard & Poor’s ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal. Because of the ongoing poor performance of the E-MAC DE 2007-I transaction, we consider the risk of interest shortfalls and ultimate non-payment of principal on future payment dates, particularly on the class D and E notes, to be high.

Consequently, following our full review of the transaction’s performance, we have today lowered our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class D and E notes. Our ratings on the class B and C notes remain on CreditWatch negative for performance reasons as we are awaiting further information from the servicer relating to arrears and foreclosures.

We have also affirmed our ‘A+ (sf)’ ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes as we consider the current credit enhancement available to these classes to be commensurate with their current ratings.

Amortization has reduced the pool factor in E-MAC DE 2007-I to 87%. E-MAC DE 2007-I is a true sale German RMBS transaction.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

E-MAC DE 2007-I B.V.

EUR569.9 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

D CCC+ (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg

E CCC (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative

B BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf)/Watch Neg

C B (sf) /Watch Neg BB (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed

A1 A+ (sf)

A2 A+ (sf)