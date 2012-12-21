TEXT-S&P summary: Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (The)

Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (The) ----------- 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency AA/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Sep-2009 AA/-- --/--

29-Jan-2003 AA+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ‘AA’ long-term counterparty credit ratings on U.K.-based insurer Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (PAC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Prudential Annuities Ltd. (PAL), reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of their core status to Prudential PLC (Prudential), the significant value generated by PAC’s large back book and the very strong, albeit somewhat pressured, view of capitalization. These strengths are partially offset by an increasing dependence on annuities and with-profits and also the challenging U.K. life operating environment.

Policyholder liabilities are supported by the inherited estate, which was GBP6.1 billion as at June 30, 2012, and comparable to the year-end 2011 value. Financial engineering is limited and reserving, in our view, is prudent, supported by GBP2.1 billion of credit default provisions. We view the with-profits fund in PAC as a key strength of the Prudential group. It provides a strong and resilient dividend stream to the holding company, Prudential. PAC’s inherited estate is available to cover losses in the with-profits fund and in the with-profits fund subsidiary, PAL. The U.K. insurance business plays an integral role within the financial targets of the group, specifically to generate sustainable net remittances of GBP350 million a year by 2013.

We continue to consider industry and economic risks in the U.K. life market to be elevated, weighing on credit quality for insurers operating in this sector. This is in part linked to uncertainties from the unprecedented volume of regulatory changes over the rating horizon. That said, we consider that the significant value generated by PAC’s large back book, including the steady medium-to-long term stream of internal annuity vestings, combined with its with-profits offering, provides a greater degree of resilience than many U.K. peers in adverse economic and financial market conditions.

Capitalization is very strong, based on very strong capital adequacy and capital quality. We expect that management will maintain capital adequacy at this level over the rating horizon, but we note the external macro-economic landscape, in particular the low interest rate environment, is pressuring this assessment. In our opinion, management retains the flexibility to manage the capital adequacy of the with-profits fund through a period of heightened stress. Nevertheless, should difficult market conditions persist, the actions the company may take to protect the with-profits fund’s financial strength could carry execution risk and may have negative implications for PAC’s competitive position.

In value terms, Prudential’s U.K. operations (Pru UK) have a relatively narrow product range that relies on annuities and with-profits. While we consider that Pru UK has a very strong competitive position in these products, the group’s strategy is to reallocate capital to products and markets that offer the most attractive returns. Despite this discipline in capital allocation, which is likely to somewhat constrain the U.K. operations’ growth prospects and business profile, our prospective view of competitive position remains very strong.

Outlook

The negative outlook is aligned with the negative outlook on the core operating subsidiaries of Prudential. Any change in the rating or outlook on Prudential’s core subsidiaries is likely to be mirrored by a similar change in the rating or outlook on PAC and PAL.

We anticipate that management will exercise its flexibility to manage the strength of the with-profits fund in response to changing market conditions to support PAC’s capital adequacy at very strong levels, which is a key component of the group’s capital calculations. In addition, we expect that new business profits, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and European Embedded Value (EEV) operating earnings, and cash flows will remain resilient. The transfer from the with-profits fund is anticipated to remain in excess of GBP200 million per year over the rating horizon.

The ratings could come under pressure from a revision in our assessment of the core group status of PAC or PAL, if these expectations are not met, or if the competitive or market environment in PAC’s key markets of annuities and with-profits were to deteriorate.