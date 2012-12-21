TEXT-S&P cuts Channel Link Liquidity notes to 'BBB'

Dec 21 -

Overview

-- We are applying our project finance criteria to all classes of notes issued by U.K.-based special purpose vehicle Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC (CLEF) in order to better align our ratings assessment with our understanding of the transaction’s underlying risks.

-- As a consequence, we are lowering our issue ratings on CLEF’s liquidity notes to ‘BBB’ from ‘A- (sf)’ and affirming our ‘BBB’ Standard & Poor’s underlying ratings on the class G notes and ‘BBB’ issue ratings on the class A notes.

-- We are also removing the aforementioned notes from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on Dec. 17, 2012, following publication of new criteria clarifying our approach to rating debt structures in Europe that feature covenants and other protections.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that, in the medium term, traffic volumes and yields will increase steadily and at least in line with, respectively, wider economic expansion and inflation.

Rating Action

On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered to ‘BBB’ from ‘A- (sf)’ its issue ratings on the liquidity notes issued by U.K.-based special purpose vehicle Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC (CLEF). At the same time, we affirmed at ‘BBB’ the Standard & Poor’s underlying ratings (SPURs) on CLEF’s class G notes. We also affirmed our ‘BBB’ issue ratings on CLEF’s class A notes.

The class G notes retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by monoline insurers: AMBAC Assurance U.K. Ltd. (not rated) for the class G1 and G4 notes, FGIC UK Ltd. (not rated) for the class G2 and G5 notes, and Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable) for the class G3 and G6 notes. Under our criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and the rating on the SPUR. In this case, the issue ratings on the notes reflect the SPUR on the class G1, G2, G4, and G5 notes; and the rating on AGE on the class G3 and G6 notes.

Rationale

The rating actions follow the recent publication of new criteria clarifying our approach to rating debt structures in Europe that feature covenants and other protections, such as cash flow and operating restrictions, designed to reduce the likelihood of default. (See “Methodology for Considering Pre-Insolvency Structural Protections in Europe,” published Dec. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The criteria apply to debt instruments that are structured to reduce the likelihood of default as credit quality deteriorates but that lack, in our view, effective protections through the insolvency of the borrower.

CLEF’s financing features a package of covenants, restrictive features, and credit enhancements designed to protect the cash flows that are generated by the business and available to service the debt. However, in our view it is uncertain whether or not the noteholders would be able to exercise control over the cash flow-generating assets following the borrower’s insolvency. Consequently, we are applying our project finance criteria to CLEF’s issue ratings in order to better align our assessment with our understanding of the transaction’s underlying risks.

The priority of payments as set out in the intercreditor agreement clearly states that, whether before or after insolvency, payments of interest and principal due on the liquidity notes rank ahead of payments on the other classes of notes. However, the small amount of liquidity notes relative to CLEF’s total debt is not significant enough, in our view, to justify a differential between the issue ratings on the different classes of notes. Consequently, we are equalizing the issue ratings on the liquidity notes with the ratings on the other classes of notes.

CLEF is the issuer of the notes used to refinance the existing debt of Groupe Eurotunnel SA (Eurotunnel; not rated) in June 2007, which reduced the company’s debt to GBP2.84 billion from GBP6.20 billion. Eurotunnel is the parent company that owns the two concessionaires under the Concession Agreement for the Channel Tunnel (also called the Fixed Link): France Manche SA and The Channel Tunnel Group Ltd. The Treaty of Canterbury, signed by the French and U.K. governments on Feb. 12, 1986, authorized the construction and operation of the Fixed Link by private concession operators and established the framework of the Concession Agreement, which was signed on March 14, 1986. The concessionaires were granted the right and obligation to design, finance, build, and operate the Fixed Link between France and the U.K. for an initial period of 55 years. Following extensions in 1994 and 1999, the concession will expire in 2086.

Liquidity

CLEF benefits from a 12-month debt service reserve account, funded by the issuance of the liquidity notes. It also has a relatively limited capital expenditure reserve account. We anticipate that the majority of free cash (not required for working capital purposes) will either be distributed to shareholders, or used to repurchase outstanding debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, in the medium term, Eurotunnel’s traffic volumes and yields will increase steadily and at least in line with, respectively, wider economic expansion and inflation.

We could take a negative rating action if our forecast of the project’s financial profile were to deteriorate--demonstrated by a material decline in our forecast minimum or average synthetic debt service coverage ratios. This could occur, for example, if truck shuttle volumes were to decline by more than 15%, or if Eurostar passenger numbers were to fall by more than 3%, in any single year.

We could take a positive rating action if our forecast of the project’s financial profile were to improve, indicated by a substantial increase in our projected minimum or average synthetic debt service coverage ratios. We currently view the near-term prospects of rating upside as relatively remote.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Ratings In Channel Link Enterprises Finance Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Criteria Publication, Dec. 17, 2012

-- Methodology for Considering Pre-Insolvency Structural Protections in Europe, Dec. 13, 2012

-- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011

-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List

Ratings Lowered

To From

Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC

Liquidity Notes BBB/Stable A-/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC

Senior Secured Debt (SPUR) BBB/Stable BBB/Watch Neg

Senior Secured Debt BBB/Stable BBB/Watch Neg

NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.