TEXT-S&P summary: Banco Santander S.A.

Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- Banco Santander S.A. -------------------------- 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: E19798

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Oct-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

30-Apr-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

13-Feb-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

11-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Wide geographic diversification and solid market positions in the markets where it operates.

-- Focus on stable retail banking business.

-- Successful strategy and implementation.

-- Solid and resilient earnings.

-- Proven ability to access the capital markets for funding in difficult times.

Weaknesses:

-- Only moderate risk-adjusted capitalization.

-- Exposure to higher-than-average economic risk in some of the countries where it operates and to turbulent funding markets.

-- Deteriorated creditworthiness of the Kingdom of Spain.

-- Proven appetite for acquisitions.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. is negative, mirroring the negative outlook on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3). Thus, a downgrade of the sovereign would very likely trigger a similar action on the bank. This is because we see a strong connection between banks’ creditworthiness and that of their country of domicile, which means that we seldom rate financial institutions above the foreign currency rating of the country where they are based. In the rare cases when we do, we limit the rating differential between the sovereign rating and the bank rating to one notch.

The challenging operating environment in Spain might lead us to lower Santander’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in the future, reflecting, for example, an even more difficult environment in Spain or increasing risks in other important markets where the group has operations. We might also consider lowering Santander’s SACP if the bank underperformed our profitability, capital, and asset quality expectations, or if it made an acquisition that we believed undermined its financial strength or significantly increased its risk profile. However, because Santander’s SACP stands two notches above its long-term rating, we believe it is unlikely that a downward SACP revision would trigger a downgrade of the bank.

An outlook revision to stable on Santander would hinge on a similar action on Spain.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating: BBB/Negative/A-2

SACP: a-

Anchor: bbb-

-- BICRA economic risk score: 5

-- BICRA industry risk score: 5

-- Business Position: Very Strong (+2)

-- Capital and Earnings: Moderate (-1)

-- Risk Position: Very Strong (+2)

-- Funding: Above Average (+0)

-- Liquidity: Adequate

Support: -3

-- GRE Support: 0

-- Group Support: 0

-- Sovereign Support: -3

Additional Factors: +1

