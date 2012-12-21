TEXT-Fitch affirms AQP SpA at 'BBB-'; off RWN;outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Acquedotto Pugliese SpA’s (AQP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB-’ and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative.

The removal of the RWN reflects AQP’s reduced refinancing risk due to the recently-signed EUR150m loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB, ‘AAA’/Negative). This five-year amortising facility - which will benefit from a guarantee of its sole shareholder, the Region of Puglia - will help improve AQP’s liquidity position and ease the pressure on the refinancing of the EUR225m syndicated facility maturing in June 2013, currently drawn to EUR195m.

KEY DRIVERS

Significant Capex Plans

The EIB loan however does not fully cover AQP’s funding needs in the medium term as the company’s capex plan between 2013 and 2018 envisages investments for c.EUR750m. Fitch estimates a free cash flow shortfall of c.EUR220m over the period.

Regulatory Uncertainty

The Negative Outlook reflects the remaining uncertainties surrounding the final tariff setting regulatory regime applicable to Italian water asset operators pending the publication of the new tariff methodology expected by year end and to be implemented from 2013.

Positive Regulator Delegation

Fitch acknowledges the important positive developments in the sector regulation thanks to the renewed governance now delegated to the Authority for the Electricity, Energy and Gas (AEEG), the regulator. Equally positive is the regulator’s commitment to preserve the financial stability of operators while eliminating differences in the tariff paid by consumers depending on their geographical location. This will be achieved by introducing the standardization of recognized costs concurring to the tariff determination. The consequences of such an approach can vary significantly among water asset operators.

Prolonged Transition Period

According to the consultation documents the water sector will face a transition period until 2014. During this period, a tariff will be applied and charged to customers (shadow tariff) in continuity with that applied in 2011. From 2014, each water operator, on the basis of the recognized cost structure, would either need to return or receive back an amount equal to the difference between the recognized revenues base and the revenues collected on the basis of the tariff applied. In order to preserve the financial stability of asset operators, the regulator proposes that such payment/reimbursement will be spread over a period of three to four years. Given the highly fragmented structure of Italian water concessions (and tariffs), Fitch believes that the effect of the sector reform are far from being unequivocal and would need to be assessed case by case. Better predictability and testing are still missing.

AQP May Benefit

In AQP’s case, the effects stemming from the proposed tariff methodology could be neutral to marginally positive. However, this is based on consultation documents and subject to final regulatory determinations that might result in positive or negative changes.

New Investment Remuneration

According to the documents published so far the tariff adjustment factor takes into account the abolition of the remuneration of investments, as per the outcome of the 2011 referendum, and is likely to materialize in a claw back of the relevant portion of the tariff charged during July-December 2011. A positive offsetting factor the new tariff formula, in line with the dictate of the European directives on water and environmental subjects, will remunerate financial costs among other things. This item, which is now included in the adjustment formula proposed by the regulator in the transition adjustment, will help mitigate, if not fully off-set the effect of the 7% fixed remuneration rate of capital abolished by the referendum.

Proposed Customer Prepayments

Another positive factor of the proposed method is the inclusion of a local tax charge (IRAP) within the total fiscal charges remunerated by the tariff. If introduced, the proposed advance deposits on consumption will be extremely helpful. This represents a solid source of cash prepayments and will help mitigate losses for bad debts. The water sector is much more prone than its gas and electricity peers to non-payments or late payment as it is physically more difficult to activate the interruption of the service. The introduction of the deposit will help companies manage bad debtors and will significantly lower working capital needs.

AQP’s Performance as Expected

AQP’s performance in 2012 is expected in line with budget: funds from operations (FFO) net leverage is expected to increase on YE11’s level but remaining below 3.0x due to the negative free cash flow that, according to Fitch’s forecasts, is expected to remain negative throughout the investment cycle.

Sovereign May Pressure Ratings

AQP’s Long-Term IDR of ‘BBB-’ benefits from a one-notch uplift from the standalone assessment of ‘BB+’ for support from its shareholder (the Puglia Region), whose credit profile is not aligned with the sovereign rating. The essential service nature of the water distribution activity and the relative stability of water volume sold make AQP’s business risk profile in the context of a sovereign stress scenario not very different from an electricity or gas utility and Fitch acknowledges the possibility for a corporate like AQP to be rated above the sovereign, if this is justified by the standalone creditworthiness. However, a downgrade of Italy’s IDR to the ‘BBB’ category could put pressure on the Region of Puglia’s credit profile and therefore lead to withdrawal of the one-notch uplift for shareholder support to AQP’s rating.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Positive: AQP’s Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch’s sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include:

- Positive tariff adjustment resulting from the application of the upcoming new tariff setting mechanism for 2012 and 2013.

- Stronger links and/or a reassessment of regional support.

- Further improvement of liquidity position or the rollover of existing revolving credit facility lines.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Pressure on liquidity: Failure to raise new debt whilst committing to capex in excess of operating cash flows.

- Negative tariff adjustment as a result of the review under the transition tariff methodology.

- A downgrade of Italy’s IDR to the ‘BBB’ category could put pressure on the Region of Puglia credit profile and therefore lead to withdrawal of the one-notch uplift for shareholder support to AQP’s rating.

LIQUIDITY

AQP’s liquidity has improved with the new EUR150m five-year loan that, together with cash on balance sheet (EUR122m as of June 2012) will be sufficient to address the repayment of the EUR225m revolving credit facility, expiring in June 2013 if it is not refinanced.