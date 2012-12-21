TEXT-S&P lowers rtg on Santander Empresas 4's class D nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- Santander Empresas 4’s class D notes experienced an interest shortfall on the Oct. 19, 2012 payment date.

-- We have therefore lowered our rating on the class D notes to ‘D (sf)’ and we have affirmed our ‘D (sf)’ ratings on the class E and F notes.

-- Santander Empresas 4 closed in November 2007 and securitizes secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs in their normal course of business. Banco Santander is the originator of the transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered to ‘D (sf)’ from ‘CCC- (sf)’ its credit rating on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Empresas 4’s class D notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ‘D (sf)’ ratings on the class E and F notes.

The class D notes experienced an interest shortfall on the Oct. 19, 2012 payment date. We have therefore lowered to ‘D (sf)’ from ‘CCC- (sf)’ our rating on the class D notes. We have also affirmed our ‘D (sf)’ ratings on the class E and F notes as they have continued to default.

Santander Empresas 4 closed in November 2007 and securitizes secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in their normal course of business. Banco Santander is the originator of the transaction.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Understanding Standard & Poor’s Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

Related Research

-- Ratings Lowered On 11 Classes Of Notes In Five Spanish SME Securitizations For Counterparty Reasons, Nov. 2, 2012

-- Ratings Lowered On Class A1, A2, A3, D, And E Notes In Spanish SME Transaction Santander Empresas 4, May 22, 2012

-- Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade, April 30, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011