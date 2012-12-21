TEXT-S&P ratings - Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG ---------------------- 21-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Semiconductors
and related
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: D4930E
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Dec-2012 NR/-- NR/--
31-Oct-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
25-Jul-2011 B/-- B/--
22-Sep-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================