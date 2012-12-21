TEXT-S&P ratings - Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG ---------------------- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Semiconductors

and related

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: D4930E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Dec-2012 NR/-- NR/--

31-Oct-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

25-Jul-2011 B/-- B/--

22-Sep-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================