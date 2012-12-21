TEXT-S&P summary: Nitrogenmuvek Zrt.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Nitrogenmuvek Zrt. ---------------------------- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Hungary

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Jan-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of Nitrogenmuvek Zrt.’s business risk profile as “weak” and the financial risk profile as “significant,” as our criteria define the terms.

Nitrogenmuvek is a small nitrogen-based fertilizer producer with annual capacity of almost 1 million tons and a large share of its domestic market (more than 60%). The company’s profits are cyclical and it is exposed to a single plant and potential Hungarian country risk. Nitrogenmuvek significantly strengthened its balance sheet in 2011 and the first nine months of 2012, resulting in a growing net cash position.