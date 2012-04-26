FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Greentown China Holdings Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Greentown China Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Greentown China Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 26-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 39576Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Apr-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

20-Jan-2012 B-/-- B-/--

22-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--

23-Apr-2009 B+/-- B+/--

03-Dec-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$400 mil 9.% senior nts due 11/08/2013 CCC 26-Apr-2012

CNY2.31 bil zero cpn US$ settled convertible

bnds due 05/18/2012 CCC 26-Apr-2012

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.