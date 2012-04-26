TEXT-S&P ratings - Greentown China Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

Ratings -- Greentown China Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 26-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 39576Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Apr-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

20-Jan-2012 B-/-- B-/--

22-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--

23-Apr-2009 B+/-- B+/--

03-Dec-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$400 mil 9.% senior nts due 11/08/2013 CCC 26-Apr-2012

CNY2.31 bil zero cpn US$ settled convertible

bnds due 05/18/2012 CCC 26-Apr-2012