TEXT-S&P ratings - Santander UK PLC
#Credit Markets
December 21, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Santander UK PLC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Santander UK PLC --------------------------------------- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 00279K

Mult. CUSIP6: 00279R

Mult. CUSIP6: 002920

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

13-Feb-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

11-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

£75 mil 6.50% nts due 09/09/2015 A 30-Apr-2012

EUR50 mil fltg rate callable med-term nts due

10/08/2014 A 30-Apr-2012

US$50 mil 4.415% med-term nts due 06/30/2015 A 30-Apr-2012

EUR500 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

06/14/2013 A 30-Apr-2012

EUR100 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

02/15/2013 A 30-Apr-2012

US$20.076 bil med-term note Prog Ser 1A

10/26/1995: sr unsecd A/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

(Gtd: Santander UK PLC)

US$20.000 bil med-term note Prog 12/09/1998:

sr unsecd A/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

£150 mil 11.50% due 01/04/2017 BBB 30-Apr-2012

(Gtd: Santander UK PLC)

US$1 bil 7.95% sub secs due 10/26/2029 BBB 30-Apr-2012

£150 mil 6.50% sub nts due 10/21/2030 BBB 30-Apr-2012

£150 mil 5.875% sub tranche 1 nts ser 010801

due 08/14/2031 BBB 30-Apr-2012

EUR500 mil var rate callable (Lower Tier II)

nts due 04/21/2015 BBB 30-Apr-2012

£200 mil 5.25% fxd/fltg callable (Lower Tier

II) nts due 04/21/2015 BBB 30-Apr-2012

£150 mil var rate callable med-term nts ser

030301 due 03/06/2023 BBB 30-Apr-2012

£350 mil var rate fxd/fltg rate callable

med-term nts ser 080401 due 10/30/2023 BBB 30-Apr-2012

EUR150 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 050205

due 08/28/2017 BBB 30-Apr-2012

US$150 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 050301

due 09/02/2015 BBB 30-Apr-2012

EUR100 mil var rate med-term nts ser 051002 due

10/10/2017 BBB 30-Apr-2012

£150 mil var rate nts due 01/04/2023 BBB 30-Apr-2012

(Gtd: Santander UK PLC)

US$20.076 bil med-term note Prog Ser 1A

10/26/1995: sub BBB/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

(Gtd: Santander UK PLC)

US$20.000 bil med-term note Prog 12/09/1998:

sub BBB/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

£133.853 mil exch cap secs BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£13.087 mil 10.375% non-cum pref shares BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£24.512 mil 8.625% non-cum pref shares BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£31.434 mil step-up callable perp jr sub

(Tranche 1) hybrid BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£83.933 mil step-up callable perp jr sub

(Tranche 2) hybrid BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£26.376 mil step-up callable perp jr sub

(Tranche 3) hybrid BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£61.131 mil step-up callable perp jr sub

hybrid BBB- 30-Apr-2012

EUR77.879 mil fxd/fltg rate callable perp jr

sub (Tranche 5) hybrid BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£131.944 mil step-up callable perp resv cap

instruments hybrid BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£27.178 mil var/fixed rate perp sub Tier One

pfd income cap secs hybrid BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£109.999 mil var rate callable perp pfd secs BBB- 30-Apr-2012

£300.002 mil 6.222% non-cum pref perp shares

ser A BBB- 30-Apr-2012

US$20.000 bil med-term note Prog 12/09/1998:

jr sub BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

US$20.076 bil med-term note Prog Ser 1A

10/26/1995: S-T debt A-1 13-Feb-2012

(Gtd: Santander UK PLC)

US$20.000 bil med-term note Prog 12/09/1998:

S-T debt A-1 13-Feb-2012

