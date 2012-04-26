TEXT-Fitch ups PT Asuransi MAIPARK Indonesia to IFS 'BBB+(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded PT Asuransi MAIPARK Indonesia’s (MAIPARK) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to ‘BBB+(idn)’ from ‘BBB(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade reflects MAIPARK’s strengthened regulatory risk-based capitalisation and continued improvement in its underwriting performance. The rating also reflects MAIPARK’s unique market status, strong liquidity, and solid risk-based capitalisation as measured by Fitch’s internal model.

MAIPARK, as the specialist national reinsurer for catastrophe risks, obtains mandatory cession of property earthquake risk coverage written by Indonesian insurance companies. Premiums from mandatory cession accounted for about 95% of its total business in 2011. Fitch expects MAIPARK to accelerate its growth in the next two years following initiatives taken to broaden its product lines.

The insurer’s underwriting margin remained strong in 2011 with an improved combined ratio of 56.2% in 2011, down from 60.6% in 2010. The loss ratio also improved in 2011, supported by a benign catastrophe environment and retrocession coverage. Stable return from its conservative investment portfolio has consistently enhanced the company’s operating profitability over the past five years. The insurer has minimal exposure to risk assets, with cash and deposits representing about 96% of its invested assets at end-2011.

Offsetting these positive rating attributes includes high business concentration risk in the Indonesian earthquake insurance market. Fitch, however, notes that the company’s net probable maximum losses (PML) modeled under the 1-in-250 years return period are manageable relative to its capital base.

Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a sharp increase in net PML relative to its capital position or a decline in its capital buffer with the statutory risk-based capital below 250% on a prolonged basis due to excessive growth or claims from catastrophe losses.

The rating may be upgraded by one notch if MAIPARK is able to sustain its underwriting margin with a combined ratio consistently lower than 70%, and to enhance its risk management capability including catastrophe modelling and reserving techniques.