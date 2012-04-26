TEXT-S&P ratings - Samchully Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

Ratings -- Samchully Co. Ltd. ------------------------------------- 26-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Gas production

and/or

distribution

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Apr-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

20-Nov-2005 A-/-- A-/--

