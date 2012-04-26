TEXT-S&P ratings - Samchully Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 26 -
Ratings -- Samchully Co. Ltd. ------------------------------------- 26-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Gas production
and/or
distribution
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Apr-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
20-Nov-2005 A-/-- A-/--
