TEXT-Fitch affirms Hungarian Export Import Bank at 'BB+'; revises outlook to stable
December 21, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Hungarian Export Import Bank at 'BB+'; revises outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungarian Export Import Bank’s (Hexim) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+’ and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is below.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook on Hungary’s Long-term IDR to Stable from Negative (see ‘Fitch Affirms Hungary at ‘BB+', Revises Outlook to Stable’ dated 20 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

The ratings of Hexim and of its senior debt are likely to remain aligned with those of the Hungarian sovereign, and so would be sensitive to any change in the sovereign ratings. Fitch is of the opinion that the state’s strong propensity to support Hexim is unlikely to be revised in the foreseeable future.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Short-term IDR affirmed at ‘B’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

EMTN Programme Senior foreign currency unsecured debt Long- and Short-term ratings affirmed at ‘BB+’ and ‘B’

Senior unsecured bond Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at ‘BB+'

