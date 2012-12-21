FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd.
December 21, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd. ----------------------- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 296463

Mult. CUSIP6: 296464

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Oct-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

13-Dec-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

ZAR8 bil zero cpn bnds due 08/18/2027 BBB 17-Oct-2012

ZAR7.5 bil zero cpn bnds due 12/31/2032 BBB 17-Oct-2012

ZAR2 bil zero cpn due 12/31/2018 BBB 17-Oct-2012

EUR500 mil 4.00% nts due 03/07/2013 BBB 17-Oct-2012

US$1.75 bil 5.75% nts due 01/26/2021 BBB 17-Oct-2012

Rationale

The 'BBB' rating on South African power utility ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd. (ESKOM) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the "here &sid=843573&sind=A&" (foreign currency BBB/Negative/A-2; local currency A-/Negative/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ESKOM in the event of financial distress. We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ESKOM as 'b'.

