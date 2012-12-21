FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Alcatel-Lucent
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Alcatel-Lucent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Alcatel-Lucent ----------------------------------------- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/B Country: France

Primary SIC: Communications

Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 013904

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Nov-2009 B/B B/B

03-Mar-2009 B+/B B+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc.

Rating Rating Date

EUR462.01 mil 6.375% Exchange offer nts due

04/07/2014 CCC+/WatchN 21-Dec-2012

EUR1.4 bil sr unsecd multi-curr syndicated

revolving fac due 04/2013, current amt EUR837

bank ln CCC+/WatchN 21-Dec-2012

EUR1 bil 5.00% Convertible due 01/01/2015 CCC+/WatchN 21-Dec-2012

EUR500 mil 8.50% bnds due 01/15/2016 CCC+/WatchN 21-Dec-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
