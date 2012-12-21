TEXT-S&P ratings - Alcatel-Lucent

Dec 21 -
Ratings -- Alcatel-Lucent ----------------------------------------- 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/B Country: France
Primary SIC: Communications
Equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 013904
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Nov-2009 B/B B/B
03-Mar-2009 B+/B B+/B
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc.
Rating Rating Date
EUR462.01 mil 6.375% Exchange offer nts due
04/07/2014 CCC+/WatchN 21-Dec-2012
EUR1.4 bil sr unsecd multi-curr syndicated
revolving fac due 04/2013, current amt EUR837
bank ln CCC+/WatchN 21-Dec-2012
EUR1 bil 5.00% Convertible due 01/01/2015 CCC+/WatchN 21-Dec-2012
EUR500 mil 8.50% bnds due 01/15/2016 CCC+/WatchN 21-Dec-2012