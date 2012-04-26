FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Promsvyazbank's USD400m notes 'BB-' final rating
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Promsvyazbank's USD400m notes 'BB-' final rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PSB Finance S.A.’s USD400m issue of loan participation notes (LPN) a final Long-term rating of ‘BB-.’ The notes mature in April 2017 and pay an 8.5% coupon rate.

PSB Finance S.A., a Luxemburg-domiciled special-purpose vehicle, will use the proceeds from the notes to finance a loan to Russia-based Promsvyazbank (PSB, ‘BB-'/Stable/‘B’) and will only pay noteholders principal and interest received from PSB. The notes were issued under a USD3bn LPN programme rated ‘BB-’ for senior issues and ‘B+’ for subordinated issues.

PSB was the third-largest privately owned bank in Russia at end-2011. Russian businessmen Alexey Ananiev and Dmitry Ananiev currently own 73.9% of PSB and might increase their shareholding through a buyback of a 14.4% stake from Commerzbank AG (‘A+'/Stable). EBRD owns the remaining 11.7%.

