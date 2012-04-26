TEXT-Fitch afrms Fresenius at 'BB+' on Rhoen acquisition announcement

A negative rating action could occur if deleveraging is slower than expected due to an increase in the acquisition price for Rhoen-Klinikum or due to further debt-funded acquisitions or changes in the mid-term leverage target.

The acquisition would make FSE the number one private hospital provider in Germany and would complement its geographical profile. The acquisition would also enable Fresenius to realise cost synergies from the optimisation of the merged hospital network and cost optimisation of the Rhoen-Klinikum hospitals. Fresenius has a good track record in integrating past acquisitions.

FSE’s net debt/EBITDA was 2.8x at end-2011 (2010: 2.6x), while EBITDAR net fixed charge cover was 3.8x (2010: 3.5x), leaving some headroom for the ‘BB+’ rating before the Rhoen-Klinikum announcement.

The ratings are supported by FMC’s number one global position in the non-cyclical and steadily growing dialysis products and services industry, where cash flows are relatively predictable. Due to its vertical integration, FMC benefits from cost advantages over its peers, and can build on its reputation for providing technologically advanced products and high-quality services. The ratings are also supported by Fresenius Kabi’s solid market positioning and profitability as the European leader in infusion and clinical nutrition therapy and its number two market positioning in the US generic IV drugs market.

Negative rating factors for the ratings include the over-reliance on dialysis (accounting for 57% of FSE’s 2011 consolidated EBITDA, albeit down from 71% in 2005), as well as the resulting significant reliance on the reimbursement policies of governments and private insurers and the possibility of technological advances, leading to lower demand for dialysis.

On a standalone basis, FMC is slightly larger and more cash generative than the rest of the group (2011 EBITDA margin of 21% compared to FSE’s deconsolidated 19%). FSE and FMC have stated the same net debt/EBITDA mid-term targets of 2.5x-3.0x.

The rating actions are:

FSE:

Short-term IDR: ‘B’ affirmed

Long-term IDR: ‘BB+’ affirmed

Senior unsecured debt of ‘BB+’ affirmed

Senior secured debt of ‘BBB’ affirmed

Fresenius Finance B.V.:

Guaranteed senior notes of ‘BB+’ affirmed

Fresenius US Finance II. Inc.:

Senior unsecured notes of ‘BB+’ affirmed

FMC:

Short-term IDR: ‘B’ affirmed

Long-term IDR: ‘BB+’ affirmed

Senior unsecured debt of ‘BB+’ affirmed

Senior secured debt of ‘BBB’ affirmed