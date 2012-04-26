TEXT-S&P summary: Allianz SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26

Summary analysis -- Allianz SpA ----------------------------------- 26-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Italy

Local currency A+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 A+/-- --/--

11-Jul-2007 AA/-- --/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its rating on Italy-based composite insurer Allianz SpA on the company’s “core” position within Germany-based parent Allianz SE (AA/Negative/A-1+), in accordance with Standard & Poor’s group rating methodology.

Under our methodology, we would normally align the rating on Allianz SpA with that on its parent. However, we cap our ratings on “core” insurance subsidiaries with 10% or more exposure to the jurisdiction of domicile at three notches above our rating on the related sovereign. (See “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,” published June 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) In the case of Allianz SpA, the related sovereign is the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2; Unsolicited Ratings). We therefore cap the long-term rating on Allianz SpA at ‘A+'.

Italian government bonds and the bonds of government-related entities represented 36.5% of Allianz SpA’s total invested assets at market value at the end of September 2011, while policyholders’ liabilities in Italy represented almost all of the total liabilities.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Allianz SpA mirrors that on its parent, Allianz SE, in accordance with our group rating methodology. The outlook also reflects that on the Republic of Italy, in keeping with our cap on the ratings of “core” insurance subsidiaries with 10% or more exposure to the jurisdiction of domicile.

A negative rating action on our unsolicited ratings on the Republic Of Italy would prompt a negative rating action of the same magnitude on Allianz SpA, while retaining the cap of three notches above the sovereign rating.

We could revise the outlook on Allianz SpA to stable if we revised the outlook on the Republic of Italy to stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011

-- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009