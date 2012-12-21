TEXT-S&P summary: Kommunal Landspensjonskasse

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- Kommunal Landspensjonskasse ------------------- 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Norway

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Mar-2004 A-/-- --/--

31-Aug-1999 BBBpi/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Norway-based mutual insurer Kommunal Landspensjonskasse (KLP) reflect its dominant position in the Norwegian public-sector pensions market, its strong competitive advantages, and dynamic investment management strategy. The ratings are constrained, however, by the company’s concentration in the Norwegian public sector and the low interest rate environment that poses a serious threat to the profitability of life insurers.

KLP’s competitive advantages have allowed the company to retain a dominant position in Norwegian public-sector pensions market. The absence of new business and distribution capability has not impeded business growth in a sector where new scheme members and salary inflation provides for growth in assets under management (AUM). Indeed, this absence contributes to KLP’s low cost base, which constitutes part of its competitive advantage. In the past two years, the company has further increased its market share in the municipalities sector by acquiring clients from its competitors. There is uncertainty as to the profitability of new business written by KLP.

KLP’s approach to investment allocation is characterized by its constant-proportion portfolio investment (CPPI) strategy, whose rules manage portfolio risk under various market movements. We view KLP’s CPPI strategy as positive in the management of investment risk. We believe that CPPI is a valid tool that allows companies to manage investment risks around meeting guarantees while still providing some upside exposure. However, in a volatile market, triggers to buy on an uptrend and sell on a downtrend can lead to losses.

KLP’ core defined-benefit (DB) business primarily comprises guaranteed returns (YE2011: 3.1%) to its customers. While the company has been able to exceed the guarantees in most years, it now faces lower reinvestment rates in its bond portfolio. Persistent long-term interest rates in Norway can therefore be a significant threat to KLP’s profitability. While the company has expanded in other products (non-life insurance, bank, asset management, defined-contribution pensions), core DB business still forms the large majority of business. The peripheral products are not expected to contribute meaningfully to the group profitability in the near future.

Base-case scenario

KLP operates in Norway, which has a strong and diversified economy. Standard & Poor’s expects real GDP in Norway to grow by an average of 2.4% between 2012 and 2015; CPI should average 1.7% in the period. Driven by the strong growth, unemployment rate should decline from 3.2% in 2012 to 3.0% by 2015.

Given KLP’s focus on the public sector, we expect that the company will maintain its strong position in municipalities. We expect that assets in the common portfolio will increase to Norwegian krone (NOK) 270 billion by year-end 2012, and thereafter increase by an average of 8.1% to NOK330 billion by 2015 (average yearly growth between 2008-3Q2012 was 9.2%). A 4.1% increase in nominal GDP, will enable a similar percentage of premium growth. However, we expect returns on the portfolio to continue to decline until 2014 due to the pressures on long-term interest rates in Norway, before stabilizing again in 2015.

In light of the strong investment returns of 2012--driven by the equity markets--we expect the life business to generate an operating profit of NOK843 million in 2012 and return NOK10.5 billion to clients (including allocation to securities adjustment funds). We believe that profitability will decrease to an average of NOK650 million between 2013 and 2015.

We believe that the group will generate NOK903 million of net income in 2012. We expect an average net income of NOK700 million in 2013-2015. We believe that growth in non-core businesses will be slow, and that these segments will not contribute meaningfully to the group results in the near future.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the pressures on profitability caused by low interest rates, changes to longevity reserves, and the new tax regime, as well as uncertain new business margins.

We may take negative rating action on KLP if:

-- We see increased risk that low interest rates will persist over the long term, especially if combined with other negative macroeconomic factors.

-- KLP’s capital adequacy weakens below the ‘A’ level.

-- We consider that the impact of change in longevity rates due to be announced in early 2013 could contribute to a weakening of KLP’s capital position.

-- We consider the changes to be announced in early 2013 to be immaterial, but anticipate that KLP will need to fund future longevity reserve increases.

-- We expect that new business profitability is relatively weak for the rating level (below 1% of the present value of new business premium).

We may change the outlook back to stable if:

-- There is evidence that interest rates are likely to increase within the medium term, or if we think that KLP has raised prices by an amount large enough to offset the impact of the low interest rates.

-- We anticipate that the impact of the change in longevity rates to be announced in early 2013 is immaterial, and material changes to reserves remain unlikely within the ratings horizon.

-- We see KLP continue to consolidate its position in the Norwegian public pensions sector, while exhibiting strong new business margins.

