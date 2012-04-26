TEXT-Fitch affirms BNP Home Loan SFH's OFH at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH’s (BNP HL SFH) EUR27.9bn (equivalent) outstanding Obligations de Financement de l‘Habitat (OFH) at ‘AAA’.

The OFH’s rating is based on BNP Paribas’ (BNP; ‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+') Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the main debtor of recourse, and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 23.6%, the combination of which enables the OFH to be rated as high as ‘AA+’ on a probability of default (PD) basis. A recovery uplift of one notch to ‘AAA’ remains achievable based on recoveries given default, provided that, in a ‘AAA’ scenario, the cover pool would generate 100% recoveries on the OFH assumed to be in default.

All else being equal, the ‘AAA’ rating on the OFH could be maintained as long as BNP is rated at least ‘A-'.

The updated asset percentage (AP) supporting a ‘AAA’ rating for BNP HL SFH’s covered bonds is 83.2%, compared to 82.6% in June 2011. This is above the committed 76.2% AP currently used in the asset cover test calculations and above the current nominal AP of 74.9%. Compared to the agency’s previous analysis, the overall positive change in the AP supporting the rating reflects (i) updated levels of expected credit losses in a ‘AAA’ scenario, incorporating some updated assumptions for loans benefiting from a guarantee by Credit Logement (CL), (ii) the use of updated prepayment assumptions, as published in Fitch’s residential mortgage default criteria for France, as well as (iii) the increased cost of OFH funding.

As of 30 March 2012, BNP HL SFH’s cover pool amounted to EUR37.3bn, of which EUR33.25bn (89%) are originated by BNP and EUR4.05bn (11%) are from its Personal Finance division (BNPPF). The weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of the cover pool is 80.6% and the WA indexed LTV of 67.4%, as calculated by Fitch. In a ‘AAA’ scenario, the agency has calculated a cumulative weighted average frequency of foreclosure (WAFF) for the cover assets of 16.2% and a weighted average recovery rate (WARR) of 49.4%. Compared to the previous analysis, the WAFF has significantly improved due to the credit given to the historical performance data received on loans guaranteed by CL. However, the WARR has significantly worsened due to the lower 50% credit given to CL in a ‘AAA’ scenario as per Fitch’s residential mortgage default criteria for France.

The scheduled WA residual life of BNP’s cover assets is 8.8 years compared with the OFH’s WA residual life of 5.5 years. All residential loans are euro-denominated whereas 6.7% of OFH are denominated in other currencies (USD, CHF, SEK, NOK). Of the cover assets, 79.9% bear a fixed interest rate compared to 77% of the OFH. Swaps are in place with BNP to hedge interest rate and currency risks mismatches between the residential loans and the OFH.

The AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to the outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it can not be assumed that the current AP supporting the current rating will remain stable.