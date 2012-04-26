TEXT-S&P ratings - OJSC MegaFon

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- OJSC MegaFon --------------------------------- 26-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

18-Dec-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================