FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P publishes August 2012 European ABCP surveillance snapshot
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 21, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P publishes August 2012 European ABCP surveillance snapshot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its monthly European ABCP surveillance snapshot for August 2012, containing portfolio data on all the European conduits that it rates (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

The August 2012 report provides information on levels of CP outstanding, programwide credit enhancement, supporting counterparties, and our key rating and collateral considerations for all of the European-based conduits that we rate.

We are establishing greater minimum portfolio disclosure standards for all asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) conduits that we rate. We publish this snapshot monthly to update the market with data that the conduit administrators provide to us as part of our surveillance process.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012

-- Request For Comment: Programwide Credit Enhancement For Multiseller Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Conduits, Jan. 17, 2012

-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Standard & Poor’s Analysis Of ABCP Ratings Following Changes To Ratings On Support Providers, Dec. 18, 2008

-- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Global Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, Sept. 29, 2005

Related Research

-- Monthly European ABCP Surveillance Snapshot: Aug. 31, 2012, Dec. 21, 2012

-- Standard & Poor’s Requests Transaction Performance Metrics From Sponsors Or Administrators of Global ABCP Conduits, Jan. 12, 2012

-- Report Card: European ABCP Adapts To The New Regulatory Framework While Funding Spread Volatility Continues, Nov. 16, 2011

-- Report Card: European ABCP Is Showing Resilience Despite The Downturn, Aug. 19, 2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.