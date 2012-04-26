TEXT-Fitch revises Indo Arya's outlook to negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Indo Arya Central Transport Limited’s (IACTL) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National Long-term rating has been affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch’s concerns that IACTL could continue to report low operating profitability in the near term, after its EBITDA margin declined to 4% FY11 (financial year ending March) from 5.4% in FY10. This was because of a significant decline in the EBITDA margin of its transportation business (around 90% of total revenue) to 2.3% in FY11 from 4.08% in FY10, due to increased costs. This in turn caused net debt/EBITDA to increase to 3.79x from 2.71x over the same period.

The ratings continue to be constrained by IACTL’s continuously increasing average net cash conversion cycle (FY11: 38 days, FY10: 34 days, FY09: 27 days). This has led to a tight liquidity condition for the company, as illustrated by almost full utilisation (around 99%) of its fund-based working capital limits over FY10-FY12. Additional debt taken in the form of vehicle loans increased the outstanding debt on its balance sheet to around INR880m as at end-FY12 (end-FY11: INR755m). The ratings also remain constrained by the company’s presence in the highly fragmented and low-margin transportation segment, with low bargaining power and low entry barriers.

The ratings are, however, supported by the steady growth in IACTL’s revenue (a CAGR of 14% over FY08-FY11) and its established relationships with a well-diversified customer base in both transportation and warehousing segments. The EBITDA margins of the warehousing segment increased to 27.6% in FY11 (FY10: 22.7%), which, along with the fall in transportation margins, contributed almost 50% to the overall EBITDA in FY11 (FY10: 28%). Fitch expects this increase in the warehousing EBITDA margins to continue in the near term based on the improvement witnessed in 9MFY12 to 28%.

Negative rating action may result from a decline in revenue and margins or any debt-led capex plan or a further increase in the cash conversion cycle leading to financial leverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, an improvement in margins along with a continued increase in revenue leading to financial leverage reducing below 3.5x on a sustained basis would cause the Outlook to revert back to Stable.

IACTL’s FY12 provisional results show revenue of INR4,850m (FY11: INR4,454m), with an EBITDA of INR210m (FY11: INR180m) and an EBITDA margin of 4.33%. Individual EBITDA margins for the transportation and warehousing segments during this period were around 2.4% and 28%, respectively. Net debt/ EBITDA at end-March 2012 was around 3.8x.

Incorporated in 1974, IACTL is a third party logistics company with over three decades of experience in the logistics business. Besides operating in transportation and warehousing segments, the company is also into the express cargo segment.

IACTL’s bank facilities have also been affirmed as follows:

- INR550m fund-based working capital limits (increased from INR450m): affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)'/‘Fitch A2(ind)’

- INR70m non-fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A2(ind)’

- INR145.43m long-term bank loan (increased from INR140m): affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)'