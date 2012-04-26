FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch ups Small Operators Trust II 2011's SLCF
April 26, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch ups Small Operators Trust II 2011's SLCF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Small Operators Trust II 2011’s (an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its series A1 pass through certificates (PTCs) as follows:

INR155.7m SLCF: National Long-Term rating upgraded to ‘Fitch AA(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR1,139.5m Series A1 PTCs: International Long-Term Local Currency rating affirmed at ‘BBB-sf’; National Long-Term rating affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, which is commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the amortisation of the loan pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch’s initial base case assumption.

The affirmation of the PTCs reflects the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (‘Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new commercial vehicles. As of 22 January 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR362.0m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR1,139.5m.

According to the payout report of 22 January 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.88% of the original pool principal and 2.44% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 35.5% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of December 2011.

