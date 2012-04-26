TEXT-S&P rates German and French auto lease ABS deal EMOT 2012-1

EMOT’s notes are backed by a revolving portfolio of French and German dealer floor plan loan receivables, originated by GMAC Banque S.A. (the French originator) and GMAC Bank GmbH (the German originator). The loans are granted by the originators to the French and German captive auto dealers of the General Motors (GM) Group under wholesale financing agreements, to bridge-finance the dealers’ vehicle inventories they are sold.

The transaction is revolving and the term notes only begin to amortize after the end of the revolving period, which is set to three years from closing but can be extended if the transaction parties and the noteholders agree to do so. The volume of the class A to E VFNs is adjusted on a pro rata basis during the revolving period, to match the sellers’ funding requirements (thereby temporarily subordinating the term notes). However, they rank pari passu with the corresponding term notes during the amortization period.

The rated notes are credit-enhanced through a combination of subordination, a cash reserve, and excess spread. The transaction does not have a swap agreement, so it is exposed to basis risks arising from assets and liabilities paying floating rates based on different indices.

Our ratings reflect the following factors:

Sector Outlook

We expect that the European Economic and Monetary Union will gradually climb out of its mild recession in the second half of 2012 and into 2013. While we still see a 40% probability of a renewed recession in western Europe, our baseline scenario forecasts modest increases in GDP growth, and at least stable unemployment levels for both Germany and France for 2012 and 2013 (see “No Fast Lane Out Of Europe’s Recession, April 4, 2012” published on April 4, 2012). In our view, unemployment is one of the key drivers of demand in auto markets and, hence, in economic health of auto dealers. We set our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook.

Credit Risk

We have assessed potential consequences of an insolvency of the auto manufacturers involved in this transaction, on payment rates, dealer default rates, and auto values (see “Revised Assumptions For Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS Apply To European Transactions” published on April 8, 2009). We assumed that the insolvency would be followed by a wind-down phase of six months, during which the portfolio would see fast-declining payment rates and increasing net losses. We then assumed that any collateral remaining at the end of the wind-down phase would be liquidated. We applied additional stresses for some of the larger dealers in the pools.

In particular, we have sized our ‘AAA’ scenario using portfolio payment rates from 18% to 10% (AA: 18% to 11%; A: 18% to 12%; and BBB: 18% to 13%), in light of the stability of the payment rates in the recent downturn, which we take to be a sign of the brand strength in the respective markets. Further, we assumed that in our ‘AAA’ scenario, the portfolio incurs annualized net losses from 36% to 48% (AA: 30% to 39%; A: 26% to 35%; and BBB: 23% to 30%), to reflect our assessment of the relative financial health of the dealership, the standard share of multibrand dealers, and the single-dealer concentration limit in the transaction documents (set at 2%--except for the largest dealer, which is allowed 4%, and to which we have assigned a loss severity of 50%). We assumed terminal losses of 50% in our ‘AAA’ scenario (‘AA’: 41%; A: 32%; and ‘BBB’: 25%) because of the stable markets in France and Germany for small, fuel-efficient cars produced by the Opel manufacturer. Lastly, we sized additional losses to account for the risk that the issuer may have to use principal collections to pay interest on the notes during the amortization period. In our opinion, this could happen if the interest support granted by the manufacturer to the dealers as sales support during the first 90 days of the loans falls away after manufacturer insolvency and, as a consequence, asset interest collections decline.

Cash Flow

Our ratings on the notes reflect our assessment of the transaction’s payment structure implemented in the transaction documents. As the transaction uses principal collections to purchase new receivables during the revolving period, there is a risk of portfolio deterioration through substitution. In our view, this risk is mitigated by concentration limits on the riskier products and strict early amortization triggers, which would end the revolving period if losses exceed available excess spread. Similarly, the risk of depletion of credit enhancement through redemption of junior VFNs during the revolving period is mitigated by the early amortization triggers, which inhibit accumulation of losses. In sum, our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the rated notes is sufficient to withstand the credit and cash flow stresses we apply at a ‘AAA’ rating level (class A notes and A VFNs); at ‘AA’ rating level (both class A and B notes, and A and B VFNs); at ‘A’ rating level (class A, B, and C notes, and A, B, and C VFNs); and at ‘BBB’ rating level (class A, B, C, and D notes, and A, B, C, and D VFNs).

Counterparty

Our ratings reflect our view that the counterparty risk that in the transaction is adequately mitigated through the replacement mechanisms implemented in the transaction documents. We have analyzed counterparty risks through our counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Legal

The issuer is a fonds commun de titrisation (FCT) incorporated under French Law. We consider it to be a bankruptcy-remote entity, in line with our European legal criteria (“European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions”, published on Aug. 28, 2008) and have received legal comfort that the sale of the assets would survive the insolvency of the sellers. We have analyzed the risk of dealers setting off certain gratification payments, payable to them under the dealer framework agreements, against amounts outstanding under the securitized loan receivables. We have received legal comfort that most dealers have effectively waived their right to set-off and have incorporated any remaining risk in our cash flow analysis at a stressed rate.

Operational

Our rating reflects our opinion that both GMAC Banque and GMAC Bank have well-established and prudent origination policies, and ample servicing capabilities. The originators have been engaged in dealer floorplan financings for more than 20 years, and we have conducted on-site visits and reviews to assess the quality of the origination and servicing policies. Our previous experience from other securitization transactions from the same originator confirms our assessment.

Given the credit quality of the servicer’s parent company, Ally Financial Inc. (B+/Stable/C), our ratings reflect the support provided through the committed backup servicer, BFS Finance GmbH, a subsidiary of Arvato Infoscore GmbH, which forms part of the Bertelsmann Group (see: “Methodology For Assessing Servicer Transfer Risk In Global Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS,” published on Oct. 7, 2009). We have conducted an on-site review of BFS Finance, to assess its operating capacities and the viability of its transition plan. Based on this review, we consider that the setup effectively mitigates the operational risk associated with a servicer-insolvency and servicer-transition scenario.

Credit Stability

We have analyzed the effect of a moderate stress on the credit variables and their ultimate effect on our ratings in this transaction. We ran two scenarios and the results of the moderate stress scenario are in line with our credit stability criteria (see “Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,” published on May 3, 2010).

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- No Fast Lane Out Of Europe’s Recession, April 4, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- Methodology For Assessing Servicer Transfer Risk In Global Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS, Oct. 7, 2009

-- Revised Assumptions For Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS Apply To European Transactions, April 8, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating* Amount

(mil. EUR)

EMOT 2012-1

945.3 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

A AAA (sf) 450

VFN A AAA (sf) Up to 150

B AA (sf) 43.9

VFN B AA (sf) Up to 14.7

C A (sf) 28.7

VFN C A (sf) Up to 9.6

D BBB (sf) 23.6

VFN D BBB (sf) Up to 7.9

E NR 146.9

VFN E NR Up to 70.0

VFN--Variable funding note.

NR--Not rated.