#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Summary: Scania (publ.) AB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Scania (publ.) AB --------------------- 26-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Truck and bus

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Oct-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based truck and bus manufacturer Scania (publ.) AB reflect the group’s satisfactory business profile and modest financial risk, according to Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria. The ratings are supported by Scania’s very strong profitability in the global truck industry. However, they also reflect the strong cyclicality of the group’s operating earnings. The group’s truck and bus businesses benefit from leading market positions, up-to-date product lines, and the highest degree of component commonality in the global truck industry.

