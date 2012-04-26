FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch asgns Shanshui senior notes final 'BB-' rating
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch asgns Shanshui senior notes final 'BB-' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has today assigned a final rating of ‘BB-’ to the USD400m 10.5% senior unsecured notes due 2017 issued by China Shanshui Cement Group Limited (Shanshui Cement, ‘BB-'/Positive).

This follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 9 April 2012.

The Outlook of the Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating was revised to Positive from Stable on 9 April 2012 reflecting an improved competitive landscape in Shandong, Shanshui’s core market, and the company’s reduced capex plans. Shanshui’s ratings are supported by its strong market position in Shandong, which contributed to 76% of its 2011 revenue and over 80% of its profit. Also, the company is one of 12 Chinese cement companies supported by the Chinese government through a pledge made by the National Development and Reform Commission.

The company’s ratings are constrained by the cyclical nature of the cement industry, and the more competitive nature of Shanshui’s new markets outside Shandong Province. Shanshui is still building market shares in these markets which may involve price cuts.

