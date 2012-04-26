FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Zhengtong, sr unsecd notes 'BB-'
April 26, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Zhengtong, sr unsecd notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

Overview

-- Zhengtong has a “weak” business risk profile and an “aggressive” financial risk profile, in our view.

-- We are assigning our ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating and our ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating to the China-based auto retailer.

-- We are also assigning our ‘BB-’ issue rating and our ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating to Zhengtong’s proposed U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that a satisfactory integration of a recent sizable acquisition could materially improve the company’s competitive position.

Rating Action

On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating to China-based auto retailer China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd. (Zhengtong). The outlook is positive. We also assigned our ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating to Zhengtong. At the same time, we assigned our ‘BB-’ issue rating and our ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating to the company’s proposed U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. The company will use the issuance proceeds for refinancing purposes.

