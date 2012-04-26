FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Multi Finance PLC at 'B+(lka)'/stable
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Multi Finance PLC at 'B+(lka)'/stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Multi Finance PLC’s (MFP) National Long-Term rating at ‘B+(lka)’ with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed and withdrawn the ‘B(lka)’ rating on MFP’s proposed subordinated debenture issue of up to LKR100m, as the issue did not proceed as previously envisaged.

The ratings reflect MFP’s small size (asset base of LKR990m at end-2011) relative to local sector peers and small franchise. The ratings also reflect the company’s recent rapid loan growth, modest asset quality relative to local peers, and comfortable capitalisation in relation to its operations.

The ratings may be downgraded upon a significant or sustained weakening in liquidity and/or capitalisation due to either aggressive loan growth or upstreaming of cash flows. Conversely, an increase in MFP’s scale of operations without a significant compromise on asset quality or capitalisation could result in an upgrade of its ratings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.