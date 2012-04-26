TEXT-S&P lowers servicer ranking on FONSPA to AVERAGE

Since our last report, we have revised our ranking on FONSPA to AVERAGE from ABOVE AVERAGE. Our downgrade of the overall ranking was triggered by our downgrade of the subranking associated with FONSPA’s management and organization, which we have revised to AVERAGE from ABOVE AVERAGE. We believe that FONSPA’s sale process is increasingly affecting its ability to maintain its management and organization at a higher ranking level. However, our opinion is that FONSPA maintains an ABOVE AVERAGE loan administration ability, and therefore we have affirmed this subranking.

The new rankings reflect our view of the following:

-- FONSPA has been on sale since 2008, and this situation has been progressively reducing its opportunities to attract new business, set clear strategic goals, and update the organization.

-- In 2011, FONSPA’s portfolio reached a new minimum level. No residential and commercial loans were boarded except a new commercial invoices portfolio--which is an asset class outside the scope of our rankings.

-- FONSPA’s organization level has remained stable since the sale process began; however, we believe that it is overstaffed, and this factor becomes more of a concern as the portfolio reduces.

-- FONSPA’s staff is very experienced and is supported by a well integrated IT platform, which is fully independent from Morgan Stanley group support. This situation allows FONSPA to maintain a good level of servicing activity, in our view.

FONSPA is a commercial bank that acts as a primary and special servicer of commercial and residential mortgages. It also works in several other roles: facility agent, corporate servicer (i.e., it deals with corporate fulfillments on behalf of special-purpose entities), noteholders’ representative, account bank, calculation agent, cash manager, and paying agent.

Our assessment covers just the primary servicer activity on commercial and residential loans, and takes any other functions into account only if we consider that they could raise concern for the servicing activity.

OUTLOOK

We have revised our outlook for FONSPA to developing from negative. This reflects our opinion that we may upgrade, affirm, or downgrade the ranking by the time of our next review. This situation is determined by the uncertainty related to the ongoing sale process.

We understand that FONSPA’s parent company is at a late stage of negotiation with a potential buyer, but it is less clear when the sale will finally take place. If the sale is finalized soon, FONSPA may be in a good position to resolve the issues that have determined today’s downgrade, before our next review. In our opinion, it is likely that the new FONSPA owner will set up a business plan right away. This could help FONSPA to gain new business and reach a better equilibrium between staff and assets under management. We will monitor development of this situation.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

We have lowered to AVERAGE from ABOVE AVERAGE our subranking on FONSPA for management and organization as a primary servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in the Italian market.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking on FONSPA for loan administration as a primary servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in the Italian market.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We consider FONSPA’s financial position SUFFICIENT, based on our long-term issuer credit rating on Morgan Stanley (A-/Negative/A-2). In our view, FONSPA is also facing a financial risk, as Morgan Stanley has been supporting it since the sale process started with subsequent injections of capital to maintain the minimum set of capital requirements.

