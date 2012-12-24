TEXT-Fitch places BMN's CH on rating watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed Banco Mare Nostrum’s (BMN, ‘BB+'/RWN/‘B’) Cedulas Hipotecarias’ (CH; mortgage covered bonds) ‘BBB+’ rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The rating action follows the placement of BMN’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on RWN (see “Fitch Places 4 Spanish Banks’ IDRs on RWN on EC Recapitalisation approval” published on 21 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The resolution of the RWN on the covered bond ratings will depend on the implementation of BMN’s recapitalisation plan and the resolution of the RWN on BMN’s IDR.

The CH rating is based on BMN’s Long-term IDR of ‘BB+'/RWN, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) assessment of 1 (very high risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) ratio of 120% that Fitch takes into account within its analysis.

As of June 2012, BMN’s total CH amounted to EUR11.29bn and were secured over the bank’s total mortgage cover pool of EUR37.51bn, resulting in a total overcollateralisation (OC) of 133%.

BMN’s CH would be vulnerable to a downgrade if BMN’s IDR was downgraded, or the programme OC dropped below Fitch’s ‘BBB+’ breakeven OC ratio of 66%. In Fitch’s view, a sizeable reduction in the volume of mortgage loans securing CH is likely to occur, as BMN recapitalisation plan is likely to imply a transfer of real estate loans to the bad bank, SAREB, and the sale of the branch network located in Catalonia and Aragon to Banco Sabadell. This would cause a drop in OC ratios, but could partly be offset by the lower risk of the remaining cover pool. The agency will investigate the resulting effect upon clarification of the profile of the assets to be transferred and the CH to be amortised, if any.

The Fitch breakeven OC for a given covered bonds rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable.