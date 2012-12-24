TEXT-S&P ratings - Egypt (Arab republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Egypt (Arab republic of) ------------------------------- 24-Dec-2012

==============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/B Country: Egypt

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 038461

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Dec-2012 B-/B B-/B

10-Feb-2012 B/B B/B

24-Nov-2011 B+/B B+/B

18-Oct-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

01-Feb-2011 BB+/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : United States of America (Unsolicited Ratings)

Rating Rating Date

US$1.25 bil 4.45% nts due 09/15/2015 AA+ 05-Aug-2011

US$500 mil 6.875% bnds due 04/30/2040 B- 24-Dec-2012

US$1 bil 5.75% nts due 04/29/2020 B- 24-Dec-2012

EGP35.02 bil treas bill prog B 01-Feb-2011