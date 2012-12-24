FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises Tunisia national ratings of 4 companies
December 24, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch revises Tunisia national ratings of 4 companies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised the National ratings of four Tunisian issuers following a recalibration of the Tunisian National scale. The affected issuers are Entreprise Tunisienne d‘Activites Petrolieres (ETAP), Compagnie des Phosphates de Gafsa (CPG), Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT) and Tunisiana SA.

The recalibration of the Tunisian National scale follows Fitch’s downgrade of Tunisia’s sovereign rating and country ceiling to ‘BB+'/Negative and to ‘BBB-', respectively (see “Fitch Downgrades Tunisia to ‘BB+', Outlook Negative”; dated 12 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Affected issuers:

Entreprise Tunisienne d‘Activites Petrolieres (ETAP) Long-term National Rating revised to ‘AA-(tun)'/Negative. Short-term rating unchanged at ‘F1+(tun)'.

Compagnie des Phosphates de Gafsa (CPG) Long-term National Rating revised to ‘A+(tun)'/Negative. Short-term rating revised to ‘F1(tun)'.

Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT) Long-term National Rating revised to ‘A+(tun)'/Negative. Short-term rating revised to ‘F1(tun)'.

Tunisiana SA Long-term National Rating revised to ‘AA(tun)'/Stable.

Unaffected issuers:

Societe des Ciments d‘Enfidha (SCE) Long-term National Rating and Short-term National Rating unchanged at ‘BBB(tun)’ and ‘F3(tun)’ respectively. The Stable Outlook is unchanged.

Servicom Long-term and Short-term National Ratings unchanged at ‘B(tun)'. The Stable Outlook is unchanged.

